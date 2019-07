- The Face app that shows you what you'll look like when you're older is turning heads based on where the app originates from.



It's one of the things cyber experts are warning about. The second threat comes from thieves after your bank account information.

Our own morning anchor Jay Towers-fell victim to a team of thieves who tried to drain his bank account by obtaining his credit card, pretending they were the bank and then fishing for more info.

"I get a phone call, it's a one 800 number, I answer, they say they're my bank. They say they have my address, my phone number, my information. They asked me if I made a $500 charge at target, a $600 charge at a Walmart in Florida? I panic and said no, someone has compromised my card," he said.

They called back about his daughter's credit card. That's when he knew something wasn't right.



"They called back a second time and said we think your daughters account has been compromised too, just give us your mother’s maiden name and will send your daughters card out and said I will just call you back," Jay said.

So what could Jay have done differently?

"Well I think he did a pretty good job at the beginning he started to give a little bit too much information. He should've cut off the car right away and that's what we should all do. Don't engage in the conversation, hang up and contact the bank separately from the trusted website," said David Derigiotis, cyber risk expert with Burns and Wilcox.

Experts also gave a warning about the Face App that went viral that shows you what you would look like when you're older.

"Who produced the app, where is the app developer located. And what we find out is that this app developer to make you look old is in Russia which if you get all the conspiracy theorist going there will say oh wait a minute what are they going to do with that, how will they leverage it against me?" said Melanie Duquesnel of the Better Business Bureau.

"So you download the app on your phone and when you go to the user agreement you were giving them access to everything that you were doing on that device. So the different pages you were visiting, anything you Google or you were searching, you were also giving them that information," Derigiotis said.