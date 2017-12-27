Days of bitter cold ahead for the Midwest

Icicles form on a car as driving becomes hazardous after blizzard conditions hit Northampton, January 29, 2004, in Northampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Icicles form on a car as driving becomes hazardous after blizzard conditions hit Northampton, January 29, 2004, in Northampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

- A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Michiganders should expect colder-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in the Detroit area Wednesday morning. The Port Huron area was 17 below.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan Wednesday morning. That means the cold wind chills could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Wind chills were expected in the range from 0 to 15 below zero.

Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The advisory ends at 10 a.m. but the wind chill value will still be close to zero throughout the afternoon.

The average for this time of year is 33 degrees, but we'll see highs only in the teens for the next week. Friday looks like it will be our warmest day with temps reaching in the high teens.

A Christmas storm also dumped a record amount of snow on the Erie, Pennsylvania, area. And the National Weather Service said at least an additional 5 to 10 inches were expected through Wednesday. The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

The city issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads.

Forecasters warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the US.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

