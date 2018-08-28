DDOT adds 500 trips per week, Wi-Fi on all coaches

- The city's department of transportation is improving bus services for Detroiters with upgraded service on ten of the city's most popular routes.

"A lot of it is stigma. People are wondering why I'm on the bus when I could be in a car. But no, we just need to take the bus. It's a better decision for myself, better decision for the community," said DDOT rider Bree Grant.

And city officials say they hope becoming a DDOT rider will be a great decision for many more thanks to changes that include a new logo and a ConnectTen service upgrade that will add 500 trips per week on key routes.

"You're going to get service every 15 minutes at peak (hours) everyday of the week and so riders are able to predict when the bus is coming," said Jerrell Harris of the City of Detroit.

The top 10 routes include the Woodward, Grand River, Greenfield and Gratiot lines and they will be renumbered one through 10. It's a change that has this DDOT driver boasting with pride.

"I'm excited about the routes connecting everyone to downtown and also the frequency, how there will be improved service," said Carletta Hill.

Step inside the bus and riders will find a new feature

"We're putting Wi-Fi on all coaches," said Detroit City Councilmen Scott Benson.

Benson says the changes were needed.

"While the city has not been able and the region to get an RTA in place, we're not going to let that stop us from delivering the best quality service for transit," he said.

Officials say if you like these update and changes hold on there's more on the way. For more about the upgrades and ongoing changes to DDOT, click here.