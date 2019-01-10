Decision to tear down Hunter House on hold in Birmingham

- Since 1952, the Hunter House has been serving up burgers and fries to adoring customers.

"We have come here for years. Our kids have been here, our parents have been here," said customer Linda Hampton.

It hasn't changed much on purpose, and that's why regulars like Linda love it.

"This is old Detroit," she said.

It's been run by the same family for 25 years. They lease the building and business is good. Well, great. But the Grand Blanc Physician that owns the building and surrounding parking lots wants to turn this space into a five story hotel and apartments, giving The Hunter House the wrecking ball.

Kelly Cobb, the owner of The Hunter House, obviously has some concerns.

"We don't oppose it. We have a lot of questions and concerns about it. We've raised those. I think the planning board understands," he said.

The Birmingham planning board met Wednesday night, postponing the approval process for development to move forward for a second time. The biggest concern for the board is the impact on traffic and parking a five-story building would have on the area.

"Believe me, we will take everything out of the restaurant and put everything right back in it. Nothing changes about the Hunter House. Ever. It is what it is and it will always be that way," Cobb said.

Customers can't imagine this area with the iconic building.