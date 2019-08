- Today on Let it Rip, we talked about the rift in the Democratic party that was put on full display during the Detroit debates. How do the city's youngest voters feel about the divide between moderate and progressive presidential candidates? Well our young panelists discussed this.

Plus, the race to the White House will run through our state in 2020. But did the candidates talk enough about Michigan issues? To get the answer to that question and more, watch video above!