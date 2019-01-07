Detroit auto show prepares for final January event

- Cobo Center is undergoing its annual transformation for the upcoming auto show, but for the final time the city's signature event will take place in the winter.

"For those of us who grew up here -- it's going to be a little bit of nastalgia, the last winter show," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The 2019 North American International Auto Show's press preview begins next Monday but in the meantime, Duggan got a look at the progress it Cobo, as crew put the finishing touches on the massive display.

"They are way ahead of where they've been in previous years walk through," he said.

The big topic of discussion for this auto show is it will be the final time it will take place in January, as officials decided to move it to June of 2020.

"This show has an enourmous economic impact on Detroit and certaintly there's some benefit to the restaurants, but by and large, people come in in the cold, go to the show and go home. I think when you look at June of 2020, you're going to see thousands and thousands of people on the streets of Detroit," Duggan said.

Until then, button up.

