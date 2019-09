As the founder of a Detroit-based organization that works to prevent suicides, Hardy admits her passion emerged out of painful experiences. As the founder of a Detroit-based organization that works to prevent suicides, Hardy admits her passion emerged out of painful experiences.

- Suicide can be a difficult subject to talk about, but a local woman is turning her pain into hope.

"This is why I do what I do it's like my passion in life," said Kate Hardy.

As the founder of a Detroit-based organization that works to prevent suicides, Hardy admits her passion emerged out of painful experiences.

"I lost my mom in 2003 to suicide when I was 20 years old. And I was a 20-year-old smoking, drinking, swearing, punk rocker and there was nothing out there for me," she said.

After losing her mother and seven friends who died by suicide, Hardy knew it was time to take action. So she stated a non profit in hopes of saving lives.

"It steamed rolled me and ended up becoming a non profit with the name Six Feet Over and a program for outreach which is Suck It Suicide," she said.

Steps to preventing suicide are not what most people would consider.

"Prevention isn't just telling someone not to die it's telling the community how to keep people alive," she said.

Hardy says her non profit focuses on this one action that is crucial in saving lives and it's not about words.

"You listen. It's not about you anymore it's about them, so acknowledge the feelings that they have regardless of whether or not you would feel the same way in that position," she said.

As this organization works to prevent suicides, they realize that unfortunately they do happen and that's why this organization is set up to provide resources to the victim's family.

"We average about $4,500 per family that we help them with funeral cost,s bio hazard cleanup, unpaid time off work, try to match them up with resources in their area," she said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.