- The Detroit City Council has voted to pass the Fiat Chrysler land deal Tuesday afternoon.

The deal would bring a new Fiat Chrysler plant to the city, along with thousands of jobs. The mayor's office has said Detroiters would get the first opportunity to fill these jobs at the new plant.

The deal included more than 200 acres of land, which would house the first auto assembly plant in the city in nearly 30 years.

Fiat Chrysler has promised to invest billions of dollars in the project, and hire 5,000 people.

"The greatest day in my term as mayor," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Today we started to rebuild the middle class in Detroit.")

FCA will invest $2.5 billion into the construction of a news assembly plant in Detroit, upgrade their Jefferson North Assembly Plant and create 4,950 new middle class union jobs in the city - which are going to offered to Detroiters first.

Part of the deal required the city to secure nearly 215 acres needed for the new project, most of which came from businessman Matty Maroon.

"When you talk about income tax, when you talk about people getting jobs, when you talk about making the community better can you say it's better for the Maroons or can you say it's better for the City Of Detroit?" said Council President Brenda Jones.

It's got the state's support too: the city received $57 million fromMichigan Strategic Fund to help Detroit prepare the land for this deal.

Job applications will start to be accepted in June. For job information about the almost 5,000 openings, click here.