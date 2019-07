- Deputy chief Elvin Barren is retiring after 21-years with the Detroit police department.

Now, he's ready to assume a new role as Southfield police chief.

Thursday night, Detroit police chief James Craig along with other members of the Detroit police department hosted a celebration in Barren's honor at the Tigers Club inside Comerica Park.

Deputy chief Barren received many well wishes and awards, including a chief of police citation from Chief Craig.

Elvin Barren will become the 7th police chief in Southfield on Monday. He told us he welcomes the challenge.

"What I know about the City of Southfield, there's a high expectation for police chief to be of excellence, trustworthy and engaging the community. And I intend to uphold that accountability, uphold that level of commitment - and I am committed to the City of Southfield," he said.