- We only have one earth, so we have to make it last.

Most people know how important it is to do our part to save the environment, but the world is so big that sometimes it's tough to know how we can make an impact.

Joining FOX 2 is urban farmer Pashon Murray, founder of Detroit Dirt to explain how you can make a difference without even leaving your home.

The Building Our America event with Detroit Dirt and Pabst Blue Ribbon will be Thursday Aug. 8 at Cadillac Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more online at https://www.detroitdirt.org/