- Two Detroit men will face trial after four alleged carjackings and armed robberies in just two hours on May 13th.

Marius Robinson, 31, and Kevin Edwards, 28, both with prior criminal records, had their preliminary examination in 36th District Court on Tuesday.

"You could see who dropped that Intrepid off and we were to locate cameras directly across the street," said Officer Ashley Buckets, Detroit police.

Video helped, but testimony from the last of four victims persuaded the court.

"The gun guy, he said 'Give me everything, give me your phone, give me your wallet, give me everything,'" said the witness.

Detroit police testified in court, they were working quickly. One piece of evidence was a video from Mackenzie Elementary Middle School. A mother had just dropped off her child and was sitting in the car when she was approached by the defendants.



Robinson gave a statement to the Detroit police which Det. Derrick Owens read in court.

"'Were you involved in the carjacking of the gray 300?' Answer: 'Yeah. I told her to get out of the car and I pointed the gun at her.

"'Question: Were you involved in the robbery of a guy in a parking lot on Joy Road?' Answer: 'Yeah.'"

The two will now face trial on multiple counts including carjacking, armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Their next appearance will be next month.