- A family is still waiting for justice two agonizing years later after their loved ones were shot and killed in June 2017.

The families of Oliver Johnson and Trevon Mills gathered at St. John the Great Cathedral Church in Detroit on Tuesday to pray for someone to come forward and provide information to police.

"They took them from us. Cowards," said Ena Mills, Trevon's stepmom.

"It's just so sad what you did to my grandkid and Trevon," said Oliver's grandmother, Ruth Johnson.

In surveillance video of the final moments, Mills and Johnson are seen pulling into a restaurant to grab food. A short time later, the two are in a parked car in front of a home on Glastonbury.

Just before 2:30 a.m. that morning, another vehicle pulls up and someone in shoots at Mills and Johnson before fleeing the scene. Both were hit and they died from their injuries.

"They have left us. We don't have answers. We don't have anything," Ena said.

Fast forward two years later, and the wait for answers continues. The families say these men, who were both 22 years old and never in trouble with the law, left this world too soon. It's a harsh reality that's too much for these families to bear.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Johnson and Mills. If you have any information call 1-800 Speak-Up. You can remain anonymous.

"Let Oliver and Trevon rest in peace," Johnson said.