- When Almand Martin Jr. was in sixth grade, he wrote a letter to his 18-year-old self.

It read "Hopefully you're getting ready to go to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in LA."

You can probably see where this story is going.

"...and I got accepted into that school in August."

Martin likes to dance, no matter the style. Be it Jazz or hip hop, he's spent his tenure at the Detroit Public Schools Fine and Performing Arts program honing his skills. His love of the performing life didn't start at the DPS however.

"I started out loving dance from watching music videos," said Martin.

Because dance lessons were too expensive, he didn't have the opportunity to improve upon his talent. The drive to be better, remained.

"When I got to Detroit school of performing arts, I didn't have any dance training, " he said. "I only had the training that I got off YouTube because I couldn't afford it. And my dance teachers really understood my hunger and understood that this is what I want to do as a profession."

That dream has become reality. His last performance on the DPS stage will be Thursday.

Ask him what he'd write on his next letter to his future self, you shouldn't be surprised by what it would say.

"I hope that you get the chacne to dance for your dream company, Dallas Black Theater."