Detroit fire marshal arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Posted: Aug 30 2018 11:20PM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 30 2018 11:17PM EDT

(WJBK) - A fire marshal with the Detroit Fire Department was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. 

Detroit police arrested 50-year-old Gregory Turner after he crashed his department-issued vehicle Wednesday night.

He was still in uniform when he was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. and police say he had a blood alcohol-level twice the legal limit.

We've also learned this isn't the first time he's been arrested for drunk driving. Back in 2014 he was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and given a two-year license suspension.

The fire department issued a statement confirming turner's arrest and saying he's been suspended without pay. They are also refusing any further comment since the matter is under investigation.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories