Detroit fire marshal arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

- A fire marshal with the Detroit Fire Department was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Detroit police arrested 50-year-old Gregory Turner after he crashed his department-issued vehicle Wednesday night.

He was still in uniform when he was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. and police say he had a blood alcohol-level twice the legal limit.

We've also learned this isn't the first time he's been arrested for drunk driving. Back in 2014 he was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and given a two-year license suspension.

The fire department issued a statement confirming turner's arrest and saying he's been suspended without pay. They are also refusing any further comment since the matter is under investigation.

