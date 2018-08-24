Detroit Hydrofest kicks off this weekend on the Detroit River

- Some of the fastest boats in the world hitting the Detroit River this weekend to compete in Detroit's Hydrofest and a chance at the gold cup.

Races start Saturday and the gates open at 8 am, there's free admission to the races.

"Gates open at 8am and at 9 am there will be testing in the morning, and then heat racing starts at 10:30. There will be heat racing every 20 minutes until 4 pm," Mark Weber said, president of Detroit Riverfront events.

With boats going as fast as 200 mph, the top 5 boats with the most points from the races will get to compete for the gold cup.

For more information about the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest 2018 and to purchase tickets, visit www.detroitboatraces.com or call 313-329-8047.

