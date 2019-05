- It's probably music to the Michigan governor's ears: $100 million to restore 100 miles of roads.

Think of it as Detroit's own effort to fix its damn roads.

"It represents the most expensive program in recent history," said Ron Brundidge, director of the Department of Public Works.

The new road improvement program aims at tackling a slew of needed-upgrades to the city's pavement.

"We're going to be providing enhanced lighting, protective bike lanes for our biking community," said Brundidge.

The project, which started by repaving a northeastern community in Detroit, will re-asphalt 53 miles of residential streets and 41 miles of major roads. On top of those efforts, the city is also looking at rehabilitating five bridges.

But that's not all.

"Improving widening sidewalks to provide for outdoor cafes and to display their wares if they choose to," said Brundidge.

But where will such a neat figure like $100 million come from? The city has drawn down funds from federal, state and local bonds - which means not one penny from the General Fund. In addition to the smoother rides Michigander's dare to hope for, the improved pavement is expected to increase property values for adjacent land.

The news keeps getting better with the workforce, which mandates that 51 percent of those helping fix the streets come from Detroit.

"I've been doing this for like 23 years and I enjoy it, I love it," said Renee, a construction worker. "It's working outside and I love doing this, driving big equipment."

She's sitting in an excavator with a smile draped across her face.

"We have an opportunity to, when funding is available, to increase the amount of construction activity going on throughout the city," said Brundidge. "It also creates additional job opportunities for Detroiters."

The city said all 100 miles planned for construction will be finished by 2019.