- A Detroit man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman in her own apartment late last month after prosecutors said he posed as an employee to help her.

Christopher Moore, 39, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for the sexual assault of the woman.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Moore posed as an employee for a company that assists senior citizens on June 30th.

Worthy said Moore came to the woman's apartment in the 11000 block of Wayne Road around 12:30. Worthy said he represented that he was working for a company that assisted senior citizens.

Once inside, Worthy said he sexually assaulted her and then left the apartment.

Romulus Police arrested Moore. He's expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for the CSC charge, which carries a 15-year felony.