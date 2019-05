- A Detroit man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy who was walking to school earlier this week.

Ali Sleiman Kdouh, 38, was charged with sexually assaulting the boy who was walking to school on Detroit's west side.

According to the prosecutor, the boy was walking to school 7 Mile and Lahser on May 22 when he noticed a car following him. He said the man tried to coax him into the car but the victim walked away and called 911.

The boy then tried to escape the man and went into an abandoned garage but the man followed and assaulted him, officials said.

The teen was able to escape and call 911 again while he ran to another abandoned property.

Prosecutors said Kdouh followed him again and then entered the abandoned house while the teen was outside. The victim refused to enter the home and waited until police arrived.

Kdouh was arrested at the scene.

He's been charged with criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to penetrate, criminal sexual conduct - second degree, criminal sexual conduct - fourth degree, stalking a minor, indecent exposure and carrying a concealed weapon.