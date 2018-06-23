Detroit man missing from home since Tuesday

- Police need your assistance in locating Michael Hillsman Jr. Michael was last seen Tuesday, in the 20000 block of Dequindre on Detroit's east side.

Michael is described as a 31-year-old black man, with brown short twisted hair. He is 6'6, and 280 lbs., with a tattoo on his left wrist, and a "Rest in Peace" tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black jogging pants with a gray strip down the sides.

Michael is in good physical condition but suffers from anxiety and takes medication.

If anyone has seen Michael Hillsman or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police's Eleventh Precinct's at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.