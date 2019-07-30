< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <article>
<section id="story421180748" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421180748" data-article-version="1.0">Detroit MLK Jr. HS students going to debate with eyes on the issues</h1>
</header> Jr. HS students going to debate with eyes on the issues" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-mlk-jr-hs-students-going-to-debate-with-eyes-on-the-issues" addthis:title="Detroit MLK Jr. HS students going to debate with eyes on the issues"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421180748.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421180748");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421180748_421179904_141134"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421180748_421179904_141134";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421179904","video":"589590","title":"Detroit%20Martin%20Luther%20King%20Jr.%20HS%20students%20going%20to%20debate%20with%20eyes%20on%20the%20issues","caption":"The%20eyes%20of%20the%20nation%20will%20be%20on%20Detroit%20for%20tonight%27s%20Democratic%20Debate%20-%20including%20a%20group%20of%20students%20from%20Martin%20Luther%20King%20Jr.%20High%20School.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FDetroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FDetroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_students_going_589590_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659133483%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DSu-cclemrJL5ZX39GzrIfC2cnoU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-mlk-jr-hs-students-going-to-debate-with-eyes-on-the-issues"}},"createDate":"Jul 30 2019 06:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421180748_421179904_141134",video:"589590",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520eyes%2520of%2520the%2520nation%2520will%2520be%2520on%2520Detroit%2520for%2520tonight%2527s%2520Democratic%2520Debate%2520-%2520including%2520a%2520group%2520of%2520students%2520from%2520Martin%2520Luther%2520King%2520Jr.%2520High%2520School.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_students_going_589590_1800.mp4?Expires=1659133483&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Su-cclemrJL5ZX39GzrIfC2cnoU",eventLabel:"Detroit%20Martin%20Luther%20King%20Jr.%20HS%20students%20going%20to%20debate%20with%20eyes%20on%20the%20issues-421179904",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-mlk-jr-hs-students-going-to-debate-with-eyes-on-the-issues"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421180748"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:24PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421180748-421179489" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Detroit_Martin_Luther_King_Jr__HS_studen_0_7560485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421180748" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - The eyes of the nation will be on Detroit for tonight's Democratic Debate - including a group of students from Martin Luther King Jr. High School.</p><p>It is a rare opportunity for three students to attend both of the debates.<br /> <br /> "I want to see who is going to help our community, the city of Detroit," said Kendall Puckett, a pre-med freshman at MSU.</p><p>"We know that African-Americans are in an uproar because of Donald Trump," said Ridgeley Hudson, Jr.</p><p>Nadia Lawrence is 17 and a senior at the high school. She wants to focus on business or the performing arts -- and is not committed to any candidate. </p><p>"What the president can do is talk about skilled trades in to basically stay but we need it why is it important to the community."</p><p>"I want to know what these candidates are going to do for the inner cities across the United States," Puckett said.</p><p>Puckett is committed to Bernie Sanders.</p><p>"It's not like everyone is going to go to college for free, just the people making under hundred $200,000 a year," she said.</p><p>FOX 2: "Do you think that the candidates to talk about free education and just have the rich people pay for it, will it hurt the Democratic Party? I don't think so."</p><p>Ridgeley Hudson Jr. is a 17-year-old senior at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, wants to study law and is committed to Joe Biden.</p><p>"Not because he was the vice president under Barack Obama, but because he has a plan and he is showing us how to fund his plan," he said.</p><p>And despite some political differences, all three are authors of the book "Spoken truth from the youth." A book about financial literacy for urban teens inspired by classes at Martin Luther King Jr. high school. </p><p>"We wrote this book to teach others about the valuable skills of financial literacy," Puckett said. "The government should read it too. 