Detroit Police: 3 kids believed taken by non-custodial mother found safe

- The Detroit Police Department said the three kids who they believed were taken by their non-custodial mother on Halloween have been found safe.

London, Demario and Noel Davis were last seen in the 2000 block of Iroquois Street Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. at school when their father Demario Davis went to pick them up.

Demario has custody of the kid's and he saw their mother Tasha Davis at the school also. Tasha Davis stated she wanted the children to spend her birthday with her so she took them without his permission.

Police said this was a parental custody battle and said around 1 p.m. on Thursday that the children were found safe.

More details were not released.