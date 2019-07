- Detroit police have arrested a man suspected of shooting three people on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, police responded to reports of a triple shooting. Happening on the west side of the city at the 7100 block of Mackenzie Street, near Joy Road and Livernois, two adults and one child were hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m..

We're told the victims are a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and an 8-year-old. They were all rushed to the hospital and were in critical condition.

There was also a second child that was hurt, however police would not elaborate on how they were injured. The other child who was hurt is said to be a 3-year old.

Another 11-year-old got away safe.

Police aren't sure what caused the shooting, but they say it may have started with a domestic dispute inside the house.

Fox 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.