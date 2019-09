- "We believe in the city of Detroit," said Hassan Fayed.

Fayad and Detroit police Chief James Craig cut the ribbon celebrating the grand opening of 4 UR Recovery Aqua and Physical Therapy on W. Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Hassan Fayad co-owns the new business is being welcomed into the Detroit community.

"I remember six years ago coming back home to Detroit, this wasn't happening to the degree it is today," said Chief James Craig.

Especially by the police chief.

"I am excited, because I have been pushing and promoting fitness and therapy for our officers," Craig said. "When you talk about Detroit police wellness, this is a great opportunity for men and women who serve and do the most difficult jobs in America."

4 UR Recovery offers a standalone therapy program combined with aquatic and land therapy - depending on your needs. That includes therapeutic exercise, electrical stimulation, ultrasound, manual therapy and Hydroworx - a machine that offers therapy under water.



Toni Wallace, who manages the center talks about the benefits.

"It takes a lot of pressure off the joints, the muscles, the pain of the people, the patients walking on them, opposed to the pressure walking on your joints," she said.

And we're told Fayad plans to open another location in Detroit - showing the success of giving back and investing in a community that he believes in.

"We have a physical therapist here, a physical therapist assistant, we have a chiropractor here," Wallace said. "And the importance of having the community here - if you don't get the buy -in from the community, you will never be successful."