Detroit police look for teen Joshua Johnson, missing since Oct. 15

- Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding missing teen Joshua Johnson.

Johnson, 16, was last seen by his father at their home in the 12000 block of Wilfred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

His father told police that he was discovered missing at 6 a.m. Johnson left the location without permission and never came home. He has been seen in the area of Eight Mile, Gratiot, Neff and Harper.

Johnson is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds with a light complexion, sandy brown hair in an afro style, brown eyes, no scars marks or tattoos. Johnson is in good physical, unknown mental condition.

He was last seen wearing a gray Banana Republic Sweatshirt, stone washed jeans, and tan Levi boots. He is known to frequent the High school on Federal in Warren and the area near Duke Ellington school in Detroit.

If anyone has seen Joshua Johnson, they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

