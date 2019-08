- Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a teen who hasn't been seen since the morning of July 30.

Police say 14-year-old Darrion Turner was last seen by his mother around 11:30 a.m. that day in the 7000 block of Plainview, which is near Warren Avenue and Evergreen.

He was riding a 10-speed red and black Huffy bike, and his mother is concerned because he's never left without letting her know where he was going.

Darrion is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs. and has a low cut afro. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a neon green drawing on it, black jogging pants, black and gray Jordan gym shoes.

If anyone has seen Darrion or knows of his whereabouts, call Detroit Police's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600, 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.