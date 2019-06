- Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Amina Merritt was last seen June 4 around 4 p.m. at her home in the 12000 block of Rutland, which is near Wadsworth and the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the girl told her mother she was going to the park but never returned.

Anima is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 125 lbs.

If anyone has seen Amina Merritt or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.