- Detroit, MI - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying persons of interest who may have information on a non-fatal shooting/vehicular homicide that took place on the city's west side.

On Monday, July 22, 2019, in the 13000 block of Washburn, at approximately 12:53 a.m., three victims (male, 29, male, 54 and female, 26) were shot. One of the victims (29) was also struck by a vehicle and died.

It is unknown at this time who fired the shots, however the persons of interest may have information that can help.

Police are also looking for the following vehicles that may have been involved:

Blue Ford Fusion, dark colored Dodge Caliber, gray Chrysler 300, blue Chevy Blazer and a black Chevy Monte Carlo.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.