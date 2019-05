- A Detroit police scout car hit a 12-year-old crossing Seven Mile near Hayes Friday night.

The boy was transported to St. John Hospital where he is temporary serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries according to Capt. Mike McGinnis. The officers were not injured inside the vehicle.

"He's expected to recover well, being that he is a young individual," McGinnis added.

A second accident happened when a police car responding to help hit a pole near Gratiot. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed they lost control and speed is believed to be a factor," McGinnis said.

In the first accident, the boy came out from behind another car that was in the intersection and was struck by the police car, which had the right of way on Hayes, McGinnis said.

"It appears from the scout car video and that the young man was just a little bit late for the crosswalk," he said. "There's indication that another car flagged the boy across the street into another lane of traffic where the scout car was traveling."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.