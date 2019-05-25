The Highland Park Police Department is searching for a con woman who is known to con her way into buildings and or apartments, then commits larcenies from victims.

Police say 60-year-old Cynthia Littleton, also known as Cynthia Finley, and also goes by the name Karen is fraudulently selling Kroger food baskets as a representative of Kroger.

The Highland Park Police is asking if anyone has any information on the location of this suspect or sees the suspect to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338 or call 911.