Detroit police search for 8-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

- The Detroit Police Department is trying to find an 8-year-old girl they said was taken by her non-custodial mother early Friday morning.

Samara Tucker was taken from her grandmother's home in the 6000 block of Buhr a little after 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say Samara's mom, Jewels Patchett, took her from the child's grandmother's house and left on foot.

Samara is black, stands a little over 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. She was wearing a pink hoodie, black snow pants, and black and pink boots.

Patchett is also black and stands 5'5", weighs 125 pounds. She was wearing glasses, multicolor jacket with fur around the hood, and jean leggings.

If anyone has seen Samara or Patchett, they're asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-5740.