- Detroit police arrested a man who shot at cops Wednesday afternoon on the city's southwest side.

Glasco Miles, a parolee who was armed with a handgun reportedly fired shots at an officer at 2:10 p.m. before running away.

Officers from the 4th Precinct pursued the man on foot and requested backup. With the help of police from Ecorse and River Rouge, officers later apprehended Miles.

They didn't find gun however.

The shooting happened in the area of Electric and Omaha Street near Fort Street on the city's southwest side.

Miles, 24, is a current parolee of the Lincoln Park office, a correctional facility. He was most recently serving a prison sentence for a carrying concealed weapon conviction and a felony possession of a firearm.