- UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) Detroit police say that 13-year-old Darnisha Simms has been located and is okay.

Police had been asking for help locating 13-year-old Darnisha Simms, who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Officials say Darnisha was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at her home in the 11000 block of Courville in Detroit. Her mother had seen her in her room when she told her to turn off the lights and TV.

Police say her mother noticed her missing around 8:30 a.m. later that morning.