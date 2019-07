- The Detroit Police Department is looking for the parents of a young boy found wandering on Detroit's west side.

Detroit Police said a boy, believed to be either 3 or 4 years old, was found wandering int he 14000 block of Bramell, which is just north of Schoolcraft near Lamphere.

Officers got a call from people who live on the street that the young boy was wandering alone in the neighborhood.

Police have gone door-to-door to find the family of the child but have been unable to do so.

Parents or the guardian of the child are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct at 3136-596-5600.