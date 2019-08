- Detroit police are still looking for the third carjacking suspect who fired on officers on the city's southwest side Tuesday.

But DPD did arrest the second suspect Tuesday evening, taking 22-year-old Kyle Joseph Cherry in peacefully. Investigators say he was involved in a police shoot-out in the area of Lonyo and Dix around 2:30 p.m. Police tried to make a traffic stop when someone in the vehicle started shooting at the officers. Neither of them were hit.

Cherry had been holed up in a yellow house, where he was arrested in the 2500 block of Norman Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. Detroit police announced they had Cherry in custody.

"We surrounded that house, we called him out with in the PA system and that suspect did surrender to us," said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy. "From a third location we recovered the handgun that he shot at our officers with."

Two suspects are in custody, the first was arrested right after the carjacking early this morning. Police are still looking for the third carjacker and the second person who was in the vehicle during the shootout. Investigators are not saying if that is the same person.

Cherry is also believed to be involved in a carjacking of an off-duty Harper Woods police officer early Tuesday morning in southwest Detroit. That carjacking led to a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Melvindale.

"We know he is a threat to law enforcement," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig earlier in the day. "He has a very extensive criminal history. In fact, we think this crew has been involved in other carjackings.

"There was items belonging to that officer - his handgun, bullet proof vest, that was taken and not been recovered at this time."

There are still unanswered questions but thankfully no officers or bystanders injured.