- There was a heavy police presence at a Detroit home on the city's east side on Friday morning.

A Detroit police swat team was in the area of 8 Mile and Van Dyke, executing a search warrant for a suspect that officials believe may have committed major crimes in Oakland County.

#BreakingNews police from West Bloomfield, Novi, and Detroit are executing a search warrant on a home in the 8 mile and Van Dyke area in Detroit. Police believe the suspect may have committed major crimes in Oakland county. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/n6g2dMtKcg — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) July 12, 2019

Police from three different agencies entered a home near Savage near Stotter Street with guns drawn. Officers wouldn't disclose much, beyond that the warrant is connected to an ongoing investigation.

Police did say the investigation is tied to financial crimes and larceny.

Check back later for more updates.