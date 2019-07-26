< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Jul 26 2019 10:53PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 10:46PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 11:04PM EDT manhunt for Lawrence Davis continues" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/detroit-police-we-are-not-going-to-stop-until-lawrence-davis-is-caught";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420554915" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Detroit police zeroed in on a west side duplex Friday night.</p><p>Their Special Response Team aided in what they call a 'high risk' search warrant. </p><p>"It is for our officers' safety as well as the safety of the public," said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy. "These vehicles are armored, our officers wear armor, we don't want anyone to get hurt."</p><p>The manhunt for 23-year-old Lawrence Davis led investigators near Livernois and Davison Friday evening. They used tear gas before going in - a search of every floor but no sign of Davis anywhere. </p><p>"I would like Mr. Davis to know and his family to know, listen - this is going to continue going on," Szilagy said. "We are going to work non-stop until we catch this offender."</p><p>The scene is just blocks from the gas station where Davis allegedly beat to death 24-year-old Tyler Wingate Monday morning. Police say the two got into a minor traffic crash. When Wingate got out of his car, surveillance video shows Davis punching and kicking him until he died. He then ran off. </p><p>"This is senseless, this was a car accident," Szilagy said. "It was an accident. Insurance companies pay for accidents; you shouldn't have to pay with your life. </p><p>"So now there has to be justice, turn yourself in, Mr. Davis."</p><p>Wingate was laid to rest Friday. His family spoke to FOX 2 earlier this week. They told us he had just moved to Detroit from Berkley and was just starting his life in the city. </p><p>"None of us are holding up well at the moment," said Jason Wingate, Tyler's brother. "We may piece it together here and there but deep inside we are all truly broken."</p><p><strong>| MORE COVERAGE:</strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-man-still-wanted-in-beating-death-charged-with-murder" target="_blank">Detroit man still wanted in beating death charged with murder</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/family-of-tyler-wingate-pleads-for-attacker-to-turn-self-in-as-community-rallies" target="_blank">Family of Tyler Wingate pleads for attacker to turn self in as community rallies</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/dpd-chief-craig-kick-to-head-fatal-blow-in-beating-death-of-berkley-man" target="_blank">DPD Chief Craig: kick to head fatal blow in beating death of Berkley man</a></strong></p><p>The Wingates are hoping Davis sees the damage he's done to their family - and turns himself in.</p><p>"Lawrence James Davis I am now speaking directly to you," Jason said. "We know you are out there and we know you are watching. And I want you to see the damage you have done not only to my family but the community itself."</p><p>Detroit police urging the same. </p><p>"We have to bring this man into custody," Szilagy said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-24-dies-after-being-hit-while-crossing-street" title="Man, 24, dies after being hit while crossing street" data-articleId="420590106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 24, dies after being hit while crossing street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 09:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 in the area of 7 Mile and Rowe. </p><p>Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was crossing the street when he was struck by a blue 2008 caravan. The driver of the caravan remained on the scene until police arrived. </p><p>The victim was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/twins-found-dead-in-hot-car-in-bronx-after-father-forgot-them" title="Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them" data-articleId="420597407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Infant twins were found dead in a car in the Bronx." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jacob Flanagan</span>, <span class="author">Luke Funk</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Rockland County man faces charges after authorities say twin babies were found dead inside a car in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.</p><p>It happened at W. Kingsbridge Rd. and Kingsbridge Terrace. Their father told police that he forgot that his 1-year old boy and girl were in the back of his Honda sedan when he arrived for work..</p><p>Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were left in the car’s back seat for 8 hours as the father went to work at a nearby hospital on Friday morning, police say. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/17th-annual-orchard-lake-fine-art-show" title="17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show" data-articleId="420581285" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Be sure to come out and have a good time at the 17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show! </p><p>The fun runs through Sunday and you can expect to see original art, live entertainment and enjoy quality food from local restaurants. </p><p>So if you're looking for some great weekend fun, check out the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, which is being held in the area of Powers and Daly Road in West Bloomfield!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twins-found-dead-in-hot-car-in-bronx-after-father-forgot-them" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/17th-annual-orchard-lake-fine-art-show" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-11-year-old-alaya-wedlow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police confirm that 11-year-old Alaya Wedlow has been found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-border-patrol-chief-reassigned-to-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas border patrol chief reassigned to Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-we-are-not-going-to-stop-until-lawrence-davis-is-caught" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police: We are not going to stop until Lawrence Davis is caught</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 