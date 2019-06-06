< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_7343978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-">Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention">Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? Detroit ramps up efforts to board up vacant houses in wake of suspected serial killer deaths By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 10:10PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 10:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 10:14PM EDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411279570");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411279570_411280204_156318"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411279570_411280204_156318";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411280204","video":"572083","title":"Detroit%20ramps%20up%20efforts%20to%20board%20up%20vacant%20houses%20in%20wake%20of%20suspected%20serial%20killer%20deaths","caption":"As%20Detroit%20police%20investigate%20three%20murders%20of%20women%20by%20a%20serial%20killer%2C%20one%20deterrent%20is%20being%20tackled%20by%20the%20city.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FDetroit_ramps_up_efforts_to_board_up_vac_0_7362075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FDetroit_ramps_up_efforts_to_board_up_vacant_hous_572083_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654481385%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DazP5HX801U360Esf1Q1tU8XZyCk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-ramps-up-efforts-to-board-up-vacant-houses-in-wake-of-suspected-serial-killer-deaths"}},"createDate":"Jun 06 2019 10:09PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411279570_411280204_156318",video:"572083",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Detroit_ramps_up_efforts_to_board_up_vac_0_7362075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"As%2520Detroit%2520police%2520investigate%2520three%2520murders%2520of%2520women%2520by%2520a%2520serial%2520killer%252C%2520one%2520deterrent%2520is%2520being%2520tackled%2520by%2520the%2520city.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/06/Detroit_ramps_up_efforts_to_board_up_vacant_hous_572083_1800.mp4?Expires=1654481385&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=azP5HX801U360Esf1Q1tU8XZyCk",eventLabel:"Detroit%20ramps%20up%20efforts%20to%20board%20up%20vacant%20houses%20in%20wake%20of%20suspected%20serial%20killer%20deaths-411280204",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-ramps-up-efforts-to-board-up-vacant-houses-in-wake-of-suspected-serial-killer-deaths"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-ramps-up-efforts-to-board-up-vacant-houses-in-wake-of-suspected-serial-killer-deaths">FOX 2 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411279570"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:09PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411279570" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411279570-411279545"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411279570-411279545" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/boarding%20up%20of%20houses%20serial%20killer_1559873437976.jpg_7361880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411279570" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - As Detroit police investigate three murders of women by a serial killer, one deterrent is being tackled by the city.</p><p>A resident named Mike remains upset the body of his good friend Trevesene Ellis was recently pulled from a blighted partially boarded up house on Linnhurst as part of the string of murders.</p><p>Detroit police say Ellis and two other women are believed to be the victims of a serial killer and rapist who works to entice sex workers to go inside vacant homes.</p><p>"I am tired of all these vacant houses," said resident named Mike. "They just pulled a friend of mine out of the house down the street, a house that should have been torn down. something and tear these house down </p><p>The second victim was discovered in a vacant home on Coventry in May.</p><p>The third victim was discovered this week in a vacant home on Mack. The city responded by beefing up board-ups in the areas where the bodies were discovered.</p><p>"We are prioritizing the board ups that need to happen on the vacant homes within a mile radius of the homes where the crime actually happened," said Jessica Knight, BSEED.</p><p>One crew is hard at work boarding up this house on Andover Street near Coventry. On Thursday the city spoke about the ownership of the homes where the bodies were located. </p><p>"One is privately owned so we didn't have the right to demo it in the first place," said Alexis Wiley, city of Detroit. "And the other two are outside the zone for our federal funding."</p><p>That's why the city is pushing for a bond to increase funds for demotions.</p><p>"The long term solution is to take these houses down which is why the mayor is so focused on making sure that we have the funding we need to be able to (do it) without having to worry whether it is in what boundary and whether the federal guidelines allow us to take it down," Wiley said. "We are making sure that we finish this job and rid the city of blight."</p><p><strong>| MORE:</strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-says-they-know-serial-killer-s-signature" target="_blank">Detroit Police Chief says they know serial killer's signature</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/dpd-serial-killer-targeting-sex-workers-lures-them-to-abandoned-houses" target="_blank">DPD: Serial killer targeting sex workers lures them to abandoned houses</a></strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-say-they-re-searching-for-serial-killer-rapist" target="_blank"><strong>Detroit Police say they're searching for possible serial killer, rapist</strong></a></p><p>The city says it's working to have all blight removed by 2024 and as those efforts continue, resident Oliver Gantt is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the serial killer suspect.</p><p>"I want to offer a $1,500 reward," Gantt said. "With respect to the reward, I was hoping that the community will get more involved also. This should be a community effort. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Man_who_helped_carjacked__assaulted_woma_0_7361827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Man_who_helped_carjacked__assaulted_woma_0_7361827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Man_who_helped_carjacked__assaulted_woma_0_7361827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Man_who_helped_carjacked__assaulted_woma_0_7361827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Man_who_helped_carjacked__assaulted_woma_0_7361827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in Taylor was carjacked and assaulted Wednesday morning - and the man who helped her is talking to FOX 2." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man who helped carjacked, assaulted woman in Taylor shares his story</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Taylor was carjacked and assaulted Wednesday morning - and the man who helped her is talking to FOX 2.</p><p>"I heard this, almost like a yelp, I thought it was a dog barking. honestly, at first," said Vincent Concessi.</p><p>It was then that Concessi, an employee at Quanta Containers, realized it was a woman's voice yelling help after he turned off his loud machine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-depth-exhibit-showcases-future-of-water-at-michigan-science-center" title="'Depth' exhibit showcases future of water at Michigan Science Center" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Depth__exhibit_showcases_future_of_wate_0_7361502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Depth__exhibit_showcases_future_of_wate_0_7361502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Depth__exhibit_showcases_future_of_wate_0_7361502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Depth__exhibit_showcases_future_of_wate_0_7361502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Depth__exhibit_showcases_future_of_wate_0_7361502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Last minute preparations are underway at Science Gallery Detroit inside the Michigan Science Center - where art and science collide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Depth' exhibit showcases future of water at Michigan Science Center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last minute preparations are underway at Science Gallery Detroit inside the Michigan Science Center - where art and science collide.</p><p>"It's called depth and the idea we're wrestling with is the future of water," said Jeff Grabill, the director of Science Gallery Detroit and MSU provost.</p><p>The only science gallery in the Americas is here in Detroit and it's a function of Michigan State University. Which is why Science Gallery Detroit really encourages young people 15 to 25 years old to tackle serious problems through art and science. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/agitated-and-confused-man-accused-of-killing-parents-of-3-children-faces-judge" title="Agitated and confused, man accused of killing parents of 3 children faces judge" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Agitated_and_confused__man_accused_of_ki_0_7361135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Agitated_and_confused__man_accused_of_ki_0_7361135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Agitated_and_confused__man_accused_of_ki_0_7361135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Agitated_and_confused__man_accused_of_ki_0_7361135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Agitated_and_confused__man_accused_of_ki_0_7361135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man accused of killing a Detroit woman and the father of her three children faced a judge Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Agitated and confused, man accused of killing parents of 3 children faces judge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man accused of killing a Detroit woman and the father of her three children faced a judge Thursday.</p><p>Reginald Green is accused in the homicides of a mother and father of three children and leaving their bodies on the street miles apart on the city's east side. </p><p>The body of Maleek Slater was found shot to death Sunday night. the day before Memorial Day on Barham Street. The mother of his children, Clarinda Holcomb, was found the following day near Canfield and Pennsylvania. 