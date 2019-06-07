< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_7343978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-">Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention">Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/adulting-101-high-school-offers-class-to-teach-basic-skills-like-building-credit-and-changing-oil">'Adulting 101': High school offers class to teach basic skills like building credit and changing oil</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles">What actually happened on D-Day? <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411446958" data-article-version="1.0">Detroit Red Wings look back on anniversary of '97 Stanley Cup win</h1> </header> Posted Jun 07 2019 06:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 06:30PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-red-wings-look-back-on-anniversary-of-97-stanley-cup-win" addthis:title="Detroit Red Wings look back on anniversary of '97 Stanley Cup win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411446958.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411446958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411446958_411446481_193910"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411446958_411446481_193910";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411446481","video":"572410","title":"Detroit%20Red%20Wings%20look%20back%20on%20anniversary%20of%20%2797%20Stanley%20Cup%20win","caption":"It%27s%20a%20day%20hockey%20fans%20will%20never%20forgot%20--%2022%20years%20ago%20today%20the%20Detroit%20Red%20Wings%20won%20their%20first%20Stanley%20Cup.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FDetroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FDetroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversary_of__9_572410_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654554637%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIS9Euw5A9YV8NzDn2nuH_XJxBdY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-red-wings-look-back-on-anniversary-of-97-stanley-cup-win"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 06:30PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411446958_411446481_193910",video:"572410",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520a%2520day%2520hockey%2520fans%2520will%2520never%2520forgot%2520--%252022%2520years%2520ago%2520today%2520the%2520Detroit%2520Red%2520Wings%2520won%2520their%2520first%2520Stanley%2520Cup.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversary_of__9_572410_1800.mp4?Expires=1654554637&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IS9Euw5A9YV8NzDn2nuH_XJxBdY",eventLabel:"Detroit%20Red%20Wings%20look%20back%20on%20anniversary%20of%20%2797%20Stanley%20Cup%20win-411446481",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdetroit-red-wings-look-back-on-anniversary-of-97-stanley-cup-win"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411446958"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:30PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411446958" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411446958-411446466"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411446958-411446466" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411446958" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - It's a day hockey fans will never forgot -- 22 years ago today the Detroit Red Wings won their first Stanley Cup.</p><p>They couldn't have done it without the Russian Five, a legacy brought back to life in a new documentary. FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni had the chance to sit down with the movie's producer Jenny Feterovic and a Red Wings champion who was part of the big win.</p><p>June 7, 1997. Where were you? We know where Darren McCarty was.</p><p>"When they shove the microphone in your face and say, 'What's it feel like, you win?' (I'm) 25 years old. You don't know. Twenty-two years later ... wow," he said.</p><p>And it was that Stanley Cup that was the culmination of what the Russian Five helped bring to the city of Detroit.. And the documentary "The Russian Five" a box office hit, is now available with video on demand.</p><p>"We have worked very hard to make it a success and with the support of the fans, the city, Darren, lots of people in the Red Wings organization, I mean we're sitting here today looking at almost half a million dollars at the box office. It's amazing for a documentary," said producer Jenny Feterovich.</p><p>"It's for everybody. The bottom line is -- hockey's the subject. Life is the story," McCarty said.</p><p>This documentary has received an unheard of score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.</p><p>The Russian Five will be available to rent or to purchase on the following platforms on June 7th: iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft, and Sony PlayStation. To pre-order The Russian Five, <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/the-russian-five/id1454756565." target="_blank">go to iTunes or this link</a>.</strong></p><p>In the late 1980s, the Detroit Red Wings hockey team was a laughing stock, often called the "Dead Wings". After a wealthy pizza magnate bought the failing franchise, he appointed an unorthodox General Manager to build a championship team. Throwing off conventional wisdom, the new GM looked to America's mortal enemy in the Cold War, the Soviet Union itself. Through a plot that sounds like a spy novel, the Red Wings organization brought on one Russian after another, sneaking them out under cover of night and whisking them to the Motor City, only to find that the new players faced another problem: Integration.</p><p>The film follows the stories of the five Russian players that emigrated to America, took root in Detroit, Michigan, and struggled to fit in, all while training day and night to become Stanley Cup champions. The new immigrants had to learn to communicate with their teammates, assimilate into the culture, and become Americans. Yet, along the way, the Russians began to teach the rest of the team the core of Soviet hockey, and better still, they started winning.</p><p>In honor of the VOD release and the anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings winning the 1997 Stanley Cup, three fans in Michigan and Ohio will have the chance to enter to win exclusive prizes!<br /> <br /> The Grand Prize winner and two guests will attend a private party, including dinner and a special screening of THE RUSSIAN FIVE, hosted by Darren McCarty, film director Josh Riehl, and producer Jenny Feterovich, as well as the Grind Time Podcast team and Detroit Cast crew. The party will be held at Radio For One Studios. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Police_announce_person_of_intere_0_7364621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Police_announce_person_of_intere_0_7364621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Police_announce_person_of_intere_0_7364621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Police_announce_person_of_intere_0_7364621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Police_announce_person_of_intere_0_7364621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit police arrest person of interest in serial killer case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit police said it has arrested the person of interest in a suspected serial killer case targeting sex workers.</p><p>Friday evening DPD said it arrested DeAngelo Kenneth Martin. The 34-year-old was said to be homeless and frequents the east side of the city - where the three victims were discovered.</p><p>Martin was arrested at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot at a bus stop, according to Detroit police. Chief James Craig announced that Martin was being sought earlier on Friday in an impromptu press conference asking for the public's help from an FCA event.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/livonia-franklin-hs-teacher-accused-of-sending-nude-photos-to-9th-grader" title="Livonia Franklin HS teacher accused of sending nude photos to 9th grader" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Livonia_Franklin_HS_teacher_accused_of_s_0_7365285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Livonia_Franklin_HS_teacher_accused_of_s_0_7365285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Livonia_Franklin_HS_teacher_accused_of_s_0_7365285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Livonia_Franklin_HS_teacher_accused_of_s_0_7365285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Livonia_Franklin_HS_teacher_accused_of_s_0_7365285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="She allegedly sent nude photos to a ninth grade student. Livonia police are investigating." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Livonia Franklin HS teacher accused of sending nude photos to 9th grader</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teacher at Livonia Franklin High School is being accused of sending inappropriate photos to a student.</p><p>She allegedly sent nude photos to a ninth grade student. Livonia police are investigating.</p><p>The 44-year-old female chemistry teacher and track coach has worked at the school since 2000. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-no-words-to-explain-her-greatness-off-duty-detroit-sergeant-killed-in-domestic-shooting-honored" title="'No words to explain her greatness': off-duty Detroit sergeant killed in domestic shooting honored" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In District 7, the community joined Detroit police in gathering at the sixth precinct to remember one of their own -- Officer Elaine Williams, 34 years old, well-liked and highly respected. Colleagues, friends and family were shocked by her sudden an" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No words to explain her greatness': off-duty Detroit sergeant killed in domestic shooting honored</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A vigil was held Friday to remember the Detroit police sergeant killed while off-duty last weekend as the man accused in Elaine Williams' death was arraigned.</p><p>In District 7, the community joined Detroit police in gathering at the sixth precinct to remember one of their own -- Officer Elaine Williams, 34 years old, well-liked and highly respected. Colleagues, friends and family were shocked by her sudden and violent death on Sunday night.</p><p>"What a life to take - this woman. There's no words to explain her greatness. Featured Videos (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="adulting_1559778786315-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Adulting 101': High school offers class to teach basic skills like building credit and changing oil</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="American assault troops and equipment landing on Omaha beach on the Northern coast of France, the smoke in the background is from naval gunfire supporting the attack. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)" title="3290204_1559678862004-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_7343978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_20190602142053"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Livonia Franklin HS teacher accused of sending nude photos to 9th grader</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-red-wings-look-back-on-anniversary-of-97-stanley-cup-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Detroit_Red_Wings_look_back_on_anniversa_0_7365241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Red Wings look back on anniversary of '97 Stanley Cup win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-no-words-to-explain-her-greatness-off-duty-detroit-sergeant-killed-in-domestic-shooting-honored" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/_No_words_to_explain_her_greatness___off_0_7364626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'No words to explain her greatness': off-duty Detroit sergeant killed in domestic shooting honored</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-carjacking-kidnapping-robbery-choking-of-woman-in-taylor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_charged_in_carjacking__kidnapping__r_0_7364827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_charged_in_carjacking__kidnapping__r_0_7364827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_charged_in_carjacking__kidnapping__r_0_7364827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_charged_in_carjacking__kidnapping__r_0_7364827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_charged_in_carjacking__kidnapping__r_0_7364827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged in carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, choking of woman in Taylor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-as-suv-crashes-into-bus-stop-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/SUV%20crash%20kelly%20and%20bringard_1559942629661.JPG_7364590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/SUV%20crash%20kelly%20and%20bringard_1559942629661.JPG_7364590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/SUV%20crash%20kelly%20and%20bringard_1559942629661.JPG_7364590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/SUV%20crash%20kelly%20and%20bringard_1559942629661.JPG_7364590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/SUV%20crash%20kelly%20and%20bringard_1559942629661.JPG_7364590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 2 injured as SUV crashes into bus stop on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411446958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 