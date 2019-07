- It's a program offering after school activities-- help with homework-- even transportation for hundreds of Detroit kids.

It's only in it's second year but it's been so successful, it's now expanding. Goal Line is back in northwest Detroit and it's expanding.

The program provides free transportation and enrichment programs such as arts and crafts, swimming, karate and much more.



Goal line will expand from 10 to 14 schools and has increased the number of K to 8 students from 200 to 300. In the second floor of the Northwest Activity Center is undergoing a renovation to enhance the learning process.

For more info, watch Ryan Ermanni's report and go to Goaldetroit.org.