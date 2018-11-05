Detroit strikes deal with Park Avenue Hotel, eviction notices canceled

- Detroit's Park Avenue Hotel is rescinding eviction notices after reaching a deal with the city, giving residents a little more time to find a new place to live.

"It's a lot to put on a person to try and pack up everything they own in 30 days," said Kristina Thompson.

That's what Thompson was saying about a month ago, when she and dozens of other people living at downtown Detroit's Park Avenue House were worried after receiving eviction notices. But now:

"I feel very comfortable that all my neighbors are going to get taken care of," she said.

Many neighbors living in the historic building are low-income and have been there for decades, but everyone received eviction notices in early October after the building's owner sold it. The 13-story building with roughly 180 units was one of the last affordable housing options downtown.

"This is not the way development is going to happen in the city," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

While Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says of course the building's owner was entitled to sell:

"You weren't entitled to kick people out in 30 days notice, some of whom have been here 20 and 30 years. It just isn't the way we're going to let people be treated in Detroit," he said.

Duggan met with neighbors Monday and says the city has worked out a deal with the new owners. The eviction notices were rescinded and folks now have until June 30 to find a new place to live.

"We made it clear that we were all going to stand and fight if they didn't get rescinded, now they're rescinded, I'm really pleased with new owners," he said.

Duggan adds that the city's housing staff, along with the United Community Housing Coalition, will be helping these neighbors find new homes.

"We're gonna stand with these folks until every single one of them is in a good situation," he said.

"I think they've done a very good job," said 5-year resident Joann Walker. "Very good job."