Detroit woman carjacked at gunpoint for her Chrysler 300 on east side Jul 10 2019 05:58PM <strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A Detroit woman was carjacked outside her home as she was cleaning out her silver 2015 Chrysler 300 "My life is way more important than a car. The one jumped in my car, went through the alley. And the other one ran away on foot.</p><p>"I ran in the house, told my cousin and she called 911."</p><p>The suspects are two African-American men in their 20s. Dressed in black wearing skull caps </p><p>"She started crying, she could not do anything, but sit down and cry," said Theresa's cousin. "She was shaking, nervous and panicking."</p><p>But this was more than a carjacking, Theresa had many personal items inside her car </p><p>"My purse, my house keys, everything," she said.</p><p>The victim believes the suspects came from a wooded area near her home, that the city is supposed to take care of.</p><p>"You can't see anything from here to there," she said. "We tried to keep the lots clean, my brother, my nephews, they get out and clear the lots, but they can only do so much. We can't get out here and cut the trees down."</p><p>If you have information, contact police or Help Eliminate Auto Theft also known as HEAT at 1-800-242-HEAT.</p><p>Theresa has this message for the criminals: "Be careful - one day you are going to jump in the wrong car and you not going to have your life. Roger Penske talks Presidential Medal of Freedom, Detroit's comeback

It's been an incredible few weeks for Detroit businessman and entrepreneur Roger Penske. Posted Jul 10 2019 06:29PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 06:49PM EDT

It's been an incredible few weeks for Detroit businessman and entrepreneur Roger Penske. 

"I had to go to a meeting and I couldn't tell anybody but then again he announced that I guess, he was with Trudeau," Penske said. "And so my phone started going off and I had to keep shutting it off because I couldn't tell anybody at that point."

Penske spoke about the phone call he got from President Donald Trump telling him he has been chosen to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Monsignor Howard Lincoln. "Life would be tough at times but I think he felt life was good."

Automotive legend Lee Iacocca laid to rest

Automotive icon Lee Iacocca was laid to rest at Saint Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church- Wednesday in Bloomfield Hills.

"The granddaughter that sang, it was beautiful - Ave Maria - it was really nice," said Cindy Kurman, who worked at Chrysler.

"Lee always seemed to me, to never be down," said Rev. Monsignor Howard Lincoln. "Life would be tough at times but I think he felt life was good."

Thieves steal central air conditioning unit from backyard of Detroit home

The heat and humidity is on but for a family in Detroit, they were left in the heat after someone pulled up to their home and stole their home air conditioning unit.

The crime was captured on Paul Duda's Ring Doorbell camera on the city's east side. 