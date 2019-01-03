Detroit's Tony Harrison reflects on recent WBC title win

- The city of Detroit has a rich boxing history including champions like Joe Lewis and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns. Now there’s a new champ representing Detroit, Tony Harrison.

Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns was the last Detroiter to win the WBC Super Welterweight title in 1982, until now.

“I take so much pride in fighting, but not only fighting, when the announce my name Tony “Superbad” Harrison it’s not from the United States, Tony “Superbad” Harrison is from Detroit Michigan, so I take so much pride in following the lineage of the start of what Tommy Hearns did and this right here is the centerpiece to it,” Harrison said.

“Detroit was the mecca of fighting, everything came through Detroit, now it’s Vegas and New York but everything used to come through Detroit and that’s my job with winning this title, to bring all big boxing back and to show these kids that anything is possible and no matter where you from don’t never let them tell you, you can’t do it,” he said.

That is the important message Harrison really wants to share with the kids of Detroit. He also wants to share the belt with the city.

“She’s been by my side this whole time, Sofia has. I’m still high off just having this centerpiece of the sport.”

