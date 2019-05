- Earlier this week FOX 2 told you about a veteran carjacked on Memorial Day.

Police have made an arrest, but there has also been something else - which is helping restore Daniel Chapman's faith in humanity.

A special delivery for a special veteran - a man who not only survived the violence of war in Iraq - but also a carjacking at gunpoint at a Detroit party store on Memorial Day.

"The guy was quite close to me, but due to my leg I didn't think I was agile enough to really put up a fight - it wasn't worth losing my life," he said.

Chapman spoke with FOX 2 after his 2011 GMC Yukon Denali was stolen on Monday. But also stolen Inside that vehicle was the crutches and scooter he's been using to get around after recently breaking his ankle.

"On behalf of Binson's we thank you for your service - we're just happy to be able to pay some small price back to you," said Brian McNally, Binson's.



"I appreciate it," said Chapman. "Thank you."

Binson's Medical Equipment and Supplies responded to a veteran in need. It's not Chapman's Yukon that they delivered which still hasn't been recovered, but it is a scooter and crutches. It is a mode of transportation as he recovers from that broken ankle - and more than that - it's a reminder - there are good people in his corner.

"That's awesome - it's shows that there's people out there that really care," Chapman said. "And I appreciate it - I definitely appreciate it."

And the good people at Binson's certainly appreciate this veteran who served two tours of duty and battling PTSD, another traumatic event for this veteran and father, was just unacceptable.

"Binson's is a very patriotic company and we believe in supporting our troops and this is a really small price to pay for Mr. Chapman and what he's gone through," McNally said. "So we're absolutely happy to take care of him in any way that we can."

"We're glad to help, Binson's is all about helping families and community for sure," said Sousan Khouri.

There's some other good news as well police have made an arrest - prosecutors charging 27-year-old Damon Turner with carjacking, theft and felony firearm. Investigators say he turned himself in to police after seeing himself on TV.

"It's awesome - now he just needs to tell where my truck is - that would be the ultimate right there," Chapman said.

