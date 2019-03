- March 13 is a day of celebration in Detroit -- it's 313 Day.

We took the morning to catch up with some of Detroit's newest residents.

Staff and nurses at DMC's Hutzel Women's Hospital and Sinai-Grace Hospital celebrated the day by wearing festive 313 t-shirts. Babies born on this day, too, get outfitted in special blue and pink "Born in The 313" onesies from local culture shop Pure Detroit.

When we talked to the staff Wednesday morning at Hutzel, five babies had been born already. We're told that, based on who's on track to deliver today, we're looking at a lucky 13 babies.

Join Josh Landon as he visits the hospital in the video player above and meet one of Detroit's newest residents, M.J.