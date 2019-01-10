Double murder suspect to undergo competency exam

- A man charged with double murder at senior apartment complex in Detroit will undergo a competency evaluation, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 69-year-old James Fleming was referred for a competency evaluation with a review date scheduled for April 10.

Fleming is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and six counts of felony firearm. He is also charged with one count each of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct second-degree, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Suspect in custody after double homicide at senior apartment complex

The defendant is accused of a committing double murder on the evening of November 13 at the Phillip C. Sims Senior Apartments on Dickerson Avenue, near Jefferson. Police said a 30-year-old woman came to visit Fleming at the apartment and together they ingested cocaine. Fleming then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman and she fled, pulling the fire alarm as she left.

As fire crews were dispatched to the location, the woman escaped the complex. Meanwhile, police said Fleming left the location and may have gone to his car to retrieve a weapon. He then allegedly opened fire, killing two innocent bystanders -- the security guard, who was in his 50s, and a 66-year-old woman who has been identified by family as Bernice Clark. Family has identified the security guard as Kenneth Hall.

Security guard killed first day on job in senior apartment double murder

Fleming is expected to appear before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court.