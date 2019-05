- Detroit police are at the scene of a double shooting, where one of the victims was killed Wednesday afternoon.

A man and a woman were shot several times inside a white Yukon. The man died from his wounds, the woman has been hospitalized in serious condition

The incident happened in the 9800 block of Conner near Longview on the city's east side.

The circumstances are still being investigated by DPD.

