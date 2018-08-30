Downtown traffic info for tribute concert, Lions game and JazzFest Thursday night

- Thousands will gather Thursday evening at Chene Park in downtown Detroit for the tribute concert to Aretha Franklin. Tickets sold out within minutes.

Put that together, though, with the Lions game and the Detroit Jazz Festival -- and we're likely to have a traffic mess.

Long story short: if you're going to any of these events, get there early to get the best parking spot.

If you're heading to Chene Park, MDOT advises using I-375 and to exit at Jefferson Avenue. For parking, use Chene to access the parking lot on Chene near Jefferson. For the second parking lot, use Chene or Franklin. Take note that Chene will close at Jefferson once the parking lots are full.

If you're heading to the Lions game, exit at Bagley off M-10 The Lodge, or Mack Avenue off I-375, or Rosa Parks Blvd from I-75.

Some street closures will begin for JazzFest at 8 p.m. Thursday. Those closures include: Woodward SB from Michigan to Larned; Fort Street from Griswold to Woodward; Monroe WB from Farmer to Campus Martius; and Michigan Avenue from Griswold to Woodward.

Those driving downtown should also avoid Larned Street due to utility work.