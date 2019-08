- "It's a nightmare I live every day but I try to be strong for my family - I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Armando Hernandez.

There has been an outpouring of support for a grieving family. It has been a little over a week since Hernandez lost his little girl - 9-year-old Emma Hernandez was attacked by three pit bulls as she rode her bike with her older brother near their home in southwest Detroit.

"Owners who are neglectful will be held accountable - bottom line," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig vows to crack down on dangerous dog owners like Pierre Cleveland who is charged with murder in the death of little Emma. Now the community has stepped up to help the family and the police.

The owner of 411 therapy and several other business owners have teamed up with Detroit Public Safety foundation to donate to the family in this time of need and to donate to the police department in the form of animal control poles.

The first 12 animal control poles have been donated to the fourth precinct. More poles will be released to other precincts around the city.



"Dogs have bit the stick several times when we are trying to control dogs," said Sgt. Michael Osman.

Osman showed the teeth marks on the poles currently used - the department grateful to have more on the way.

The donors say they just want to help make the streets safer for everyone

"It could be my niece - my nephew - someone else's daughter or my mother," said Hassan Fayad, 411 Therapy. "We should always reach out to everyone else because one day it could be us."

And no one knows that better - than Armando Hernandez - still warm and gracious - even in his grief.

"I just want to say on behalf of my family and I how thankful we are for everything - you guys don't know how much it means to us," Hernandez said.