- Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate missing Detroit man Kevin Patterson who suffers from a mental health disorder.

Patterson was last seen by his caretaker in the 16500 block of Chandler Park Drive at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Patterson was outside on the front porch and discovered missing at 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 64-year old male, 6 feet tall, medium build, medium brown complexion, gray hair, mustache, missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.



Police say that other than his mental issue, Patterson is in good physical condition.

If anyone has seen Kevin Patterson or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Departments' Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.