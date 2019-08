- Detroit police have arrested the teen who escaped their custody early Tuesday morning.

According to police 16-year-old Chas Taylor was arrested this afternoon after escaping DPD's 10th Precinct at 7 a.m. in the area of Grand River and Chicago.

A citizen's tip led to the arrest after someone spotted him on the 9700 block of Broad Street, police say.

We're told they're looking for him there now in some abandoned buildings.

Taylor was arrested on concealed weapons charges, and for resisting and obstructing police. They were moving him from one vehicle to the next when he ran.

Police believe he slipped the handcuffs to the front, and that he should still have them on.