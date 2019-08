- Detroit police are looking for a missing pregnant woman and her two children Friday night.

Missing is Kimberly Stajkowski is a 23-year-old mother who is nine months pregnant with daughter Michelle, 4, and Oliver, a 1-year-old boy. The mother, Kimberly, suffers from mental illness.

It was reported that Kimberly and her children were last heard from on August 18th. She spoke with her mother on that day and has not been seen, or heard from since, nor has Kimberly been to her residence located in the 13000 block of LaSalle.

If anyone has seen Kimberly, Michelle and Oliver Stajkowski, or knows of their whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.